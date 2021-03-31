31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba

Erol Kaynar'dan MHK'ye büyük sitem! "Lig tarihinde görülmemiş bir şeyi Beşiktaş'a yaptılar"

Son dakika spor haberleri: MHK'nın Kasımpaşa-Beşiktaş maçına Halil Umut Meler'i atamasının ardından Beşiktaş İletişim ve Medyadan Sorumlu Başkan Danışmanı Erol Kaynar 'Futbol Meydanı' programında dikkat çeken açıklamalarda bulundu. Kaynar, "Süleyman Seba'nın bir sözü var. Beşiktaş'ı üzmesinler. Hakikaten Beşiktaş'ı üzmesinler. Biz saha içinde mücadele ediyoruz. Saha dışına çıkmadık. Ancak lig tarihinde görülmemiş bir şeyi Beşiktaş'a yaptılar. Camialarla inatlaşmayın! Beşiktaş büyük taştır!" dedi. (BJK spor haberleri)
31.03.2021
