İspanya La Liga'nın 8. haftasında Osasuna evinde Getafe'yi konuk etti. Karşılaşmanın 10. dakikasında seyirciler Filistin'e destek olmak ve İsrail'i protesto için sahaya tenis topları atınca maça ara verildi.
İŞTE O GÖRÜNTÜLER
Scenes at the Osasuna vs Getafe match in LaLiga. Osasuna ultras Indar Gorri unveiled banners and Palestinian flags, even halting the match by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch in solidarity with Palestine. Soon after, the whole stadium echoed their protest. pic.twitter.com/IZd4qOr22B— Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) October 3, 2025