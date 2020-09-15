15 Eylül 2020, Salı

Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi Benik Afobe Türkiye'ye geldi

Trabzonspor'un kiralık transferi için Stoke City ile anlaşmaya vardığı Kongolu forvet Benik Afobe, Türkiye'ye geldi. İşte ilk görüntüler...
15.09.2020
