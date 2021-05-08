08 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberi: Trabzonspor'da tek hedef galibiyet!

Spor Toto Süper Lig'de 40. haftada Trabzonspor, FTA Antalyaspor ile karşılaşacak. Mücadele öncesi bordo mavililerdeki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (Ts spor haberi)
08.05.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fırtına'da tek hedef galibiyet! Fırtına'da tek hedef galibiyet! 08.05.2021
Trabzonspor'da hedef Cornelius Trabzonspor'da hedef Cornelius 06.05.2021
Trabzonspor'dan Tiquinho hamlesi Trabzonspor'dan Tiquinho hamlesi 06.05.2021
Trabzonspor Umut Meraş için nabız yokladı Trabzonspor Umut Meraş için nabız yokladı 06.05.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor'un yeni transferini açıkladı! Trabzonspor'un yeni transferini açıkladı! 06.05.2021
Abdullah Avcı 9 transfer istedi Abdullah Avcı 9 transfer istedi 02.05.2021
Trabzonspor'da transfer zirvesi Trabzonspor'da transfer zirvesi 01.05.2021
Trabzonspor Avcı ile yenilgiyi unuttu Trabzonspor Avcı ile yenilgiyi unuttu 30.04.2021
Abdulkadir Parmak özür diledi Abdulkadir Parmak özür diledi 30.04.2021
Kritik gollerin adamı Ekuban Kritik gollerin adamı Ekuban 30.04.2021
Abdullah Avcı: Trabzonspor kazanmak için oynar Abdullah Avcı: Trabzonspor kazanmak için oynar 28.04.2021
Trabzonspor'da yıldız isim sezonu kapattı! Trabzonspor'da yıldız isim sezonu kapattı! 26.04.2021
Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan transfer açıklaması Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan transfer açıklaması 25.04.2021
Abdulkadir Parmak kadro dışı Abdulkadir Parmak kadro dışı 23.04.2021
Trabzonspor büyük maçlarda etkili olamadı Trabzonspor büyük maçlarda etkili olamadı 23.04.2021
Trabzonspor'un beraberlik serisi sürüyor Trabzonspor'un beraberlik serisi sürüyor 23.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'de bomba patlıyor! Napoli'den iki yıldız!
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray transferde bombayı patlatıyor! Sergen Yalçın hayran kalmıştı
Son dakika spor haberi: 21'lik yıldız Fenerbahçe yolunda! Avrupa devleri de peşinde
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'de transfer bombası patlıyor! Süper Lig'in flaş ikilisi...
Son dakika spor haberi: Dünyaca ünlü gazeteci böyle açıkladı! Galatasaray ve yeni transfer...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan 'Ada' çıkarması! Transferde çifte harekat
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör