20 Mart 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberi: Trabzonspor'a Berat Özdemir'den Ankaragücü maçı öncesi kötü haber!

A Spor muhabirlerinden Yunus Emre Sel, Trabzonspor'da sakatlığı dolayıyısıyla MKE Ankaragücü maçının kadrosuna alınmaya Berat Özdemir'in son durumunu paylaştı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika spor haberi (TS haberleri)
20.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Maç öncesi flaş sözler! Trabzon golü erken bulamazsa... Maç öncesi flaş sözler! "Trabzon golü erken bulamazsa..." 20.03.2021
Fırtına'ya Berat Özdemir'den kötü haber! İşte detaylar... Fırtına'ya Berat Özdemir'den kötü haber! İşte detaylar... 20.03.2021
4 büyüklere borç yapılandırma müjdesi! 4 büyüklere borç yapılandırma müjdesi! 19.03.2021
Trabzonspor'a Yunan golcü Trabzonspor'a Yunan golcü 17.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fırtına'dan 'Dozer Cemil' için anlamlı paylaşım! Fırtına'dan 'Dozer Cemil' için anlamlı paylaşım! 15.03.2021
Ağaoğlu'dan FIFA açıklaması! Ağaoğlu'dan FIFA açıklaması! 14.03.2021
Trabzonspor Erzurumspor'a konuk olacak Trabzonspor Erzurumspor'a konuk olacak 14.03.2021
Uğurcan Çakır'ın talipleri artıyor Uğurcan Çakır'ın talipleri artıyor 13.03.2021
Trabzonspor'da Sabaly atağı Trabzonspor'da Sabaly atağı 12.03.2021
Trabzonspor'da deplasman başarısı Trabzonspor'da deplasman başarısı 12.03.2021
Devre arasında flaş yorum! En zorlandığı maçlardan bir tanesi Devre arasında flaş yorum! "En zorlandığı maçlardan bir tanesi" 08.03.2021
Trabzonspor'dan Kadınlar Günü paylaşımı! Trabzonspor'dan Kadınlar Günü paylaşımı! 08.03.2021
Trabzonspor yeni seri peşinde! Trabzonspor yeni seri peşinde! 08.03.2021
Trabzonspor'da son durum ne? Trabzonspor'da son durum ne? 06.03.2021
Trondsen ne zaman dönüyor? Trondsen ne zaman dönüyor? 05.03.2021
Ağaoğlu: TFF'yi FIFA'ya şikayet edeceğiz Ağaoğlu: TFF'yi FIFA'ya şikayet edeceğiz 04.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'de sezon sonu Erol Bulut ile beraber 5 isim yolcu! Yeni hoca ve...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'da transfer operasyonu! Devler ligi kadrosu kuruluyor...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'tan takıma büyük neşter! Sezonun bitmesiyle birlikte...
Spor camiasından 18 Mart Çanakkale Zaferi paylaşımları!
Trabzonspor'da Vitor Hugo'dan taraftara mesaj!
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan dev transfer! Fatih Terim gözdesine kavuşuyor
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ