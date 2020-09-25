25 Eylül 2020, Cuma

Fenerbahçe antrenmanında sürpriz isim

Fenerbahçeli eski futbolcu Selçuk Şahin, idari menajer Volkan Ballı ve sportif direktör Emre Belözoğlu ile birlikte sarı-lacivertli takımın Galatasaray ile oynayacağı derbinin hazırlıklarını takip etti.
25.09.2020
