23 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

O isim için flaş sözler! "Segen Yalçın güvenmiyor"

Forvet arayışlarını sürdüren Beşiktaş'ta 1. forvet olarak görev alan Larin hakkında A Spor yorumcusu Serkan Balcı flaş bir yorumda bulundu. Serkan Balcı, "Sergen Yalçın'ın Larin'e çok güvendiğini sanmıyorum." ifadelerini kullandı.
23.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Sergen Yalçın o isme güvenmiyor "Sergen Yalçın o isme güvenmiyor" 23.09.2020
Aboubakar formunu yakalarsa Falcao ve Samatta... "Aboubakar formunu yakalarsa" Falcao ve Samatta... 23.09.2020
Aboubakar saat 23.30'da İstanbul'a geliyor Aboubakar saat 23.30'da İstanbul'a geliyor 23.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ta Rio Ave maçında 3 eksik! Murat Şahin açıkladı Beşiktaş'ta Rio Ave maçında 3 eksik! Murat Şahin açıkladı 23.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Bernard Mensah: Zor bir maç olacak Bernard Mensah: Zor bir maç olacak 23.09.2020
Adem Ljajic ilk 11'e Adem Ljajic ilk 11'e 23.09.2020
Porto'dan Aboubakar'a görüşme izni Porto'dan Aboubakar'a görüşme izni 23.09.2020
Aboubakar Porto'dan ayrılıyor Aboubakar Porto'dan ayrılıyor 23.09.2020
Beşiktaş'a Aboubakar müjdesi! Beşiktaş'a Aboubakar müjdesi! 22.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ta hedef yeniden Aboubakar Beşiktaş'ta hedef yeniden Aboubakar 22.09.2020
Lens ve Vida Beşiktaş'ta kalmak istiyor Lens ve Vida Beşiktaş'ta kalmak istiyor 21.09.2020
Çebi A Spor'a konuştu! Bizi riske attılar Çebi A Spor'a konuştu! "Bizi riske attılar" 21.09.2020
Beşiktaş'tan Kalinic'e flaş talep! Beşiktaş'tan Kalinic'e flaş talep! 21.09.2020
Emre Kocadağ: Gol öncesi faul var Emre Kocadağ: Gol öncesi faul var 20.09.2020
Murat Şahin: Puan kaybettiğimiz için üzgünüz Murat Şahin: Puan kaybettiğimiz için üzgünüz 20.09.2020
Antalyaspor'un golünden önce taç kararı doğru "Antalyaspor'un golünden önce taç kararı doğru" 19.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'ye transferde kötü haber! İstanbul'a gelmesi bekleniyordu...
Fenerbahçe'de Galatasaray derbisi öncesi şok ayrılık! İşte sebebi
Başakşehir ve Galatasaray arasında dev takas! Mbaye Diagne...
Fenerbahçe'den dengeleri değiştirecek transfer! Yıldız isim imzaya geliyor
Emre Belözoğlu'ndan soyunma odasında flaş sözler! Hatayspor maçı sonrası...
Galatasaray'dan yılın transfer bombası! Beşiktaş'ın eski yıldızı Aslan olacak
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör