21 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Konyaspor'dan Jeremain Lens hamlesi

Süper Lig ekiplerinden İttifak Holding Konyaspor, Beşiktaş'ın kadroda düşünmediği Hollandalı futbolcu Jeremain Lens için siyah-beyazlılara kiralama teklifi yaptı.
21.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Konyaspor'dan Jeremain Lens hamlesi Konyaspor'dan Jeremain Lens hamlesi 21.01.2021
Beşiktaş'tan Hulk açıklaması Beşiktaş'tan Hulk açıklaması 21.01.2021
Sergen Yalçın talimatı verdi! O ismi alın yeter Sergen Yalçın talimatı verdi! O ismi alın yeter 21.01.2021
Lens'e Süper Lig'den talip! Ücretinin yarısını... Lens'e Süper Lig'den talip! Ücretinin yarısını... 21.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Lens'e Süper Lig'den talip Canlı yayında açıkladı! Lens'e Süper Lig'den talip 20.01.2021
Beşiktaş Hulk'u kadrosuna katmak istiyor "Beşiktaş Hulk'u kadrosuna katmak istiyor" 20.01.2021
İşte Josef'in sözleşmesindeki o madde! İşte Josef'in sözleşmesindeki o madde! 19.01.2021
Beşiktaş'a büyük övgü! Başarının sırrını böyle açıkladı Beşiktaş'a büyük övgü! Başarının sırrını böyle açıkladı 19.01.2021
Sergen Yalçın'dan yıldız forvete veto! Sergen Yalçın'dan yıldız forvete veto! 18.01.2021
Beşiktaş'a çifte piyango! 2 yıldıza talip çıktı Beşiktaş'a çifte piyango! 2 yıldıza talip çıktı 18.01.2021
Beşiktaşlı isimden flaş sözler! Oynamak istemiyorum Beşiktaşlı isimden flaş sözler! "Oynamak istemiyorum" 18.01.2021
Büyük takımların şampiyonluk şansını kimse az göremez "Büyük takımların şampiyonluk şansını kimse az göremez" 17.01.2021
Kaynar: G.Saray galibiyeti hak etmedi Kaynar: G.Saray galibiyeti hak etmedi 17.01.2021
Emre Kocadağ'dan Mandzukic açıklaması! Emre Kocadağ'dan Mandzukic açıklaması! 17.01.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Gole kadar işkence çekeceğiz Erman Toroğlu: Gole kadar işkence çekeceğiz 17.01.2021
Beşiktaş kafilesi stadyuma hareket etti Beşiktaş kafilesi stadyuma hareket etti 17.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'dan transferde Aaron Boupendza harekatı! İşte yapılan teklif
Fenerbahçe'de yaprak dökümü! Erol Bulut kararını verdi ve 4 ayrılık...
Fenerbahçe'ye sürpriz teklif! Takımdan ayrılıyor...
Galatasaray-Denizlispor maçı sonrası flaş yorum! "Galatasaray'ın öncelikli ihtiyacı..."
Anderson Talisca Beşiktaş'a transfer olacak mı? Ahmet Nur Çebi açıkladı
Süper Lig'in devleri dünya yıldızlarının peşinde! Bedava transfer...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör