GOL | Stuttgart 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 21. haftasında Stuttgart, 45+1. dakikada Kalajdzic'in attığı golle Hertha Berlin karşısında skoru 1-0'a getirdi.
13.02.2021
