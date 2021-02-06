06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Leverkusen 5-2 Stuttgart

Bundesliga'nın 20. haftasında Leverkusen, 84. dakikada Gray’in attığı golle Stuttgart karşısında skoru 5-2’ye getirdi.
06.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Leverkusen 5-2 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 5-2 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 4-2 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 4-2 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 4-1 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 4-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
GOL | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart GOL | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 1-0 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 1-0 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
Liverpool Ozan Kabak'ı transfer etmek istiyor Liverpool Ozan Kabak'ı transfer etmek istiyor 01.02.2021
GOL | Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg GOL | Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg 30.01.2021
GOL | Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg GOL | Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg 30.01.2021
GOL | Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg GOL | Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg 30.01.2021
GOL | Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Augsburg GOL | Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Augsburg 30.01.2021
Ali Akman'ın yeni takımı belli oldu! Ali Akman'ın yeni takımı belli oldu! 30.01.2021
GOL | Freiburg 2-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 2-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
GOL | Freiburg 1-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 1-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
GOL | Freiburg 0-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 0-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Mustafa Cengiz'den Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray derbisi öncesi Cüneyt Çakır yorumu!
Alex de Souza'dan Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbisi paylaşımı!
Zirve yolunda dev maç! İşte Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbisinin ilk 11'leri
Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim takıma öz güven aşıladı! "Yendik yine yeneriz"
Galatasaray'ın liderlik planı tuttu! İşte 10 maddede derbi haftası
Fenerbahçe'de prim gündeme gelmedi! İşte 10 maddede derbi haftası
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör