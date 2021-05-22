22 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

GOL | Dortmund 2 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga'nın 34. haftasında Borussia Dortmund, 51. Dakikada Marco Reus’un attığı golle Leverkusen karşısında skoru 2-0’a getirdi.
22.05.2021
