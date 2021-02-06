06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart

Bundesliga'nın 20. haftasında Stuttgart, 50. dakikada Sasa Kalajdzic'in attığı golle Bayer Leverkusen karşısında skoru 2-1'e getirdi.
06.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Leverkusen 5-2 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 5-2 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 4-2 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 4-2 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 4-1 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 4-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 3-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
GOL | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart GOL | Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
GOL | Leverkusen 1-0 Stuttgart GOL | Leverkusen 1-0 Stuttgart 06.02.2021
Liverpool Ozan Kabak'ı transfer etmek istiyor Liverpool Ozan Kabak'ı transfer etmek istiyor 01.02.2021
GOL | Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg GOL | Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg 30.01.2021
GOL | Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg GOL | Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg 30.01.2021
GOL | Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg GOL | Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg 30.01.2021
GOL | Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Augsburg GOL | Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Augsburg 30.01.2021
Ali Akman'ın yeni takımı belli oldu! Ali Akman'ın yeni takımı belli oldu! 30.01.2021
GOL | Freiburg 2-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 2-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
GOL | Freiburg 1-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 1-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
GOL | Freiburg 0-1 Stuttgart GOL | Freiburg 0-1 Stuttgart 23.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçı öncesinde Fatih Terim'den taraftar isyanı! "Küfür..."
Mustafa Cengiz'den Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray derbisi öncesi Cüneyt Çakır yorumu!
Alex de Souza'dan Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbisi paylaşımı!
Zirve yolunda dev maç! İşte Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbisinin ilk 11'leri
Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim takıma öz güven aşıladı! "Yendik yine yeneriz"
Galatasaray'ın liderlik planı tuttu! İşte 10 maddede derbi haftası
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör