GOL | Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 2. hafta maçında Borussia Dortmund'u konuk eden Augsburg, 40. dakikada Felix Udukhoai'nin attıığı golle 1-0 öne geçti.
26.09.2020
Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum "Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum" 20.09.2020
Roma'dan Cengiz Ünder paylaşımı Roma'dan Cengiz Ünder paylaşımı 20.09.2020
Leicester City Cengiz Ünder transferini açıkladı Leicester City Cengiz Ünder transferini açıkladı 20.09.2020
