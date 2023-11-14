Oyun dünyasının Oscar'ı olarak bilinen The Game Awards'ta, ödül kategorileri ve adaylar belli oldu. Ödül töreni 8 Aralık TSİ 03.30'da gerçekleştirilecek.
The Game Awards 2023 yılının adayları belli olurken; 30'dan fazla kategorideki ödüllerin adayları da açıklandı.
YILIN OYUNU
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
EN İYİ ANLATI
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Game 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EN İYİ SANAT YÖNETMENLİĞİ
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
EN İYİ SKOR VE MÜZİK
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
EN İYİ SES TASARIMI
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
EN İYİ PERFORMANS
Ben Starr
Cameron Monaghan
Idris Elba
Melanie Liburd
Neil Newbon
Yuri Lowenthal
ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİKTE YENİLİK
Diable IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
ETKİLEYİCİ OYUNLAR
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
EN İYİ DEVAM EDEN OYUN
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
EN İYİ TOPLULUK DESTEĞİ
Baldur's Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man's Sky
EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ OYUN
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
EN İYİ İLK BAĞIMSIZ OYUN
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
EN İYİ MOBİL OYUN
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
EN İYİ VR/AR OYUNU
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Synapse
EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNU
Armored Core VI
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
EN İYİ AKSİYON/MACERA OYUNU
Alan Wake 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
EN İYİ RPG
Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ OYUNU
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
EN İYİ SİM/STRATEJİ OYUNU
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines 2
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin
EN İYİ SPOR/YARIŞ OYUNU
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
EN İYİ ÇOK OYUNCULU OYUN
Baldur's Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
EN İYİ UYARLAMA
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
EN ÇOK BEKLENEN OYUN
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hades II
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
YILIN ��ÇERİK YARATICISI
@ironmouse
@chrisbratt / People Make Games
@quakity
@spreenDMC
@sypherpk
EN İYİ E-SPOR OYUNU
Counter-Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant
EN İYİ E-SPOR SPORCUSU
Faker
Zywoo
Demon1
Hydra
Rule
Imperialhal
EN İYİ E-SPOR TAKIMI
Evil Geniuses
Fnatic
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming
Team Vitality
EN İYİ E-SPOR ANTRENÖRÜ
Potter
Zonic
Gunba
XTQZZZ
Homme
EN İYİ E-SPOR ETKİNLİĞİ
2023 League of Legends Dünya Şampiyonası
Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
Evo 2023
The International 2023
Valorant Şampiyonası 2023