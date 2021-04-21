21 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberi: Derbi öncesi Trabzonspor cephesindeki son gelişmeler!

Galatasaray - Trabzonspor derbisi öncesi bordo mavililerdeki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Mustafa Mandev aktardı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (TS spor haberi)
21.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Derbi öncesi Trabzonspor cephesindeki son gelişmeler! Derbi öncesi Trabzonspor cephesindeki son gelişmeler! 21.04.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Djaniny gelecek sezon... Canlı yayında açıkladı! Djaniny gelecek sezon... 18.04.2021
Bruno Peres Trabzonspor'a önerildi Bruno Peres Trabzonspor'a önerildi 17.04.2021
Oyunda geriye gidiş yok "Oyunda geriye gidiş yok" 17.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Abdülkadir Ömür sahalara dönüyor! Abdülkadir Ömür sahalara dönüyor! 16.04.2021
Abdülkadir Ömür paylaşımı! Geri dönüş Abdülkadir Ömür paylaşımı! "Geri dönüş" 16.04.2021
Trabzonspor'dan 33 lig maçında 40 gol Trabzonspor'dan 33 lig maçında 40 gol 13.04.2021
Trabzonspor atamıyor kazanamıyor Trabzonspor atamıyor kazanamıyor 12.04.2021
Chelsea'den Abdülkadir Ömür'e kanca! Chelsea'den Abdülkadir Ömür'e kanca! 09.04.2021
Fırtına'dan sakatlık açıklaması! Fırtına'dan sakatlık açıklaması! 09.04.2021
Uluç'tan flaş yorum! Trabzonspor'un hakkı ne olacak? Uluç'tan flaş yorum! "Trabzonspor'un hakkı ne olacak?" 08.04.2021
Abdullah Avcı maç sonunda konuştu! Abdullah Avcı maç sonunda konuştu! 06.04.2021
Batuhan'dan Trabzonspor itirafı! Batuhan'dan Trabzonspor itirafı! 03.04.2021
Canlı yayında detayları aktardı! Berat'ın son durumu nasıl? Canlı yayında detayları aktardı! Berat'ın son durumu nasıl? 03.04.2021
Fırtına'ya kötü haber! O isimler maç kadrosunda yok Fırtına'ya kötü haber! O isimler maç kadrosunda yok 02.04.2021
Avcı'nın gözü Trabzonspor altyapısında Avcı'nın gözü Trabzonspor altyapısında 02.04.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den ses getirecek transfer! A Milli Takım'ın yıldızı adım adım çubukluya...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye 2 genç yetenek! Emre Belözoğlu transfer için düğmeye bastı...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye transfer piyangosu! Shakhtar Donetsk kesenin ağzını açtı
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 36. hafta)
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'ın 10 numara planı belli oldu! 2 aday...
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu ile Sinem Kobal'ın bebekleri Lalin ilk kez görüntülendi! İşte o kareler...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör