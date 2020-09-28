28 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Son dakika | Nevzat Dindar: Henry Onyekuru yeniden Galatasaray'ın gündeminde

A Spor yorumcusu Nevzat Dindar, Transfer Hattı programında Galatasaray'ın gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Dindar, "Onyekuru yeniden Galatasaray'ın gündeminde." dedi.
28.09.2020
