19 Ocak 2021, Salı
Mesut Özil İstanbul'a geliş görüntülerini paylaştı! İşte uçağın içindeki eğlenceli anlar
Geçtiğimiz günlerde İstanbul'a gelen Fenerbahçe'nin yeni transferi Mesut Özil, kendisini taşıyan uçağın Atatürk Havalimanı'na iniş görüntülerini sosyal medya hesabından paylaştı.
19.01.2021
