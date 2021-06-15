15 Haziran 2021, Salı

Son dakika spor haberleri: Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın krizi! "Hiç bir yönetici bilemez"

Son dakika spor haberleri: Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın belirsizliği sürüyor. Siyah-beyazlılardaki son gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Serdar Sarıdağ aktardı. Sarıdağ, "Sergen Yalçın'ın transferde tek yetkili ben olmalıyım dediği bir konu yok. Ancak Sergen Yalçın'ın oyun kurgusunu hiç bir yönetici bilemez" ifadelerinde bulundu. (BJK spor haberleri)
15.06.2021
