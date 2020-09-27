27 Eylül 2020, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Sergen Yalçın'ın karantina süreci bitti

Yeni tip corona virüsü (Covid-19) testi pozitif çıktığı için 14 gün takımdan ayrı kalan Beşiktaş Teknik Direktörü Sergen Yalçın, tesislere geldi ve futbolcularla toplantı yaptı.
27.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Sergen Yalçın'ın karantina süreci bitti Sergen Yalçın'ın karantina süreci bitti 27.09.2020
Aboubakar: Evime geri döndüm Aboubakar: Evime geri döndüm 26.09.2020
Lens yine hayal kırıklığı Lens yine hayal kırıklığı 26.09.2020
Vincent Aboubakar resmen Beşiktaş'ta Vincent Aboubakar resmen Beşiktaş'ta 26.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Ben olsam Sergen Yalçın'la başlamazdım "Ben olsam Sergen Yalçın'la başlamazdım" 26.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ta Vincent Aboubakar'ın lisansı çıkıyor Beşiktaş'ta Vincent Aboubakar'ın lisansı çıkıyor 25.09.2020
Beşiktaş'tan Miguel Borja atağı Beşiktaş'tan Miguel Borja atağı 25.09.2020
Beşiktaş sakatlığı nüksederse Aboubakar'ın sözleşmesini feshedebilecek "Beşiktaş sakatlığı nüksederse Aboubakar'ın sözleşmesini feshedebilecek" 25.09.2020
Aboubakar yeniden Beşiktaş'ta Aboubakar yeniden Beşiktaş'ta 25.09.2020
Murat Şahin'den Aboubakar ve Josef de Souza açıklaması! Murat Şahin'den Aboubakar ve Josef de Souza açıklaması! 24.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ın Avrupa'da 224. randevusu Beşiktaş'ın Avrupa'da 224. randevusu 24.09.2020
Kartal Avrupa semalarında Kartal Avrupa semalarında 24.09.2020
Beşiktaş'ın yeni transferi Aboubakar İstanbul'da Beşiktaş'ın yeni transferi Aboubakar İstanbul'da 24.09.2020
Sergen Yalçın o isme güvenmiyor "Sergen Yalçın o isme güvenmiyor" 23.09.2020
Aboubakar formunu yakalarsa Falcao ve Samatta... "Aboubakar formunu yakalarsa" Falcao ve Samatta... 23.09.2020
Aboubakar saat 23.30'da İstanbul'a geliyor Aboubakar saat 23.30'da İstanbul'a geliyor 23.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derbisinde şaşırtan detay! Altay Bayındır...
Beşiktaş'ta Jeremain Lens'ten sonra o da gidiyor! Sergen Yalçın kararını verdi
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'ye transferde kötü haber! Yıldız isim...
Fenerbahçe'den bir imza daha! Transferde Mbwana Samatta detayı
Galatasaray - Fenerbahçe derbisinin 11'leri netleşti! Falcao ve Samatta...
Marcao Galatasaray'dan ayrılacak mı? Karar verildi
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör