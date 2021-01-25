25 Ocak 2021, Pazartesi

Kasımpaşa'dan A Spor'a özel Koita açıklaması! "Hem Ahmet Nur Çebi hem Sergen Yalçın istedi"

Kasımpaşa Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Fatih Saraç, A Spor'a özel yaptığı açıklamada Beşiktaş Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi ve siyah-beyazlı takımın teknik direktörü Sergen Yalçın'ın Fode Koita'yı istediğini açıkladı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika Beşiktaş transfer haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
25.01.2021
