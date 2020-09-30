30 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Beşiktaş savunmada güven vermedi

Beşiktaş, Süper Lig'de son 25 yılın en kötü savunma performansıyla başladı. Siyah-beyazlı ekibin defansında yaşanan değişim sonrası, gol yeme oranı da arttı. İşte o rakamlar...
30.09.2020
