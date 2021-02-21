21 Şubat 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş Bernard Mensah kararını sezon sonunda verecek

Beşiktaş, sezon başında Kayserispor'dan kiraladığı Bernard Mensah'ın geleceğiyle ilgili henüz karar verilmedi.
21.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Beşiktaş Mensah kararını sezon sonunda verecek Beşiktaş Mensah kararını sezon sonunda verecek 21.02.2021
Sergen Yalçın golcüleriyle görüşecek Sergen Yalçın golcüleriyle görüşecek 19.02.2021
Beşiktaş fikstürü avantaja çevirmek istiyor Beşiktaş fikstürü avantaja çevirmek istiyor 19.02.2021
Beşiktaş'ta Cenk Tosun sakatlandı! Beşiktaş'ta Cenk Tosun sakatlandı! 19.02.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Çarpıcı Beşiktaş yorumu! Onu yaparsa şampiyon olur Çarpıcı Beşiktaş yorumu! "Onu yaparsa şampiyon olur" 19.02.2021
Hıncal Uluç'tan sert sözler! Rahatsızsan istifa et Hıncal Uluç'tan sert sözler! "Rahatsızsan istifa et" 18.02.2021
Beşiktaşlı yıldız için flaş sözler! Böyle devam ederse... Beşiktaşlı yıldız için flaş sözler! "Böyle devam ederse..." 16.02.2021
G.Birliği - Beşiktaş maçı sonrası olay Larin ve Cenk yorumu! G.Birliği - Beşiktaş maçı sonrası olay Larin ve Cenk yorumu! 15.02.2021
Yalçın'dan G.Birliği - Beşiktaş maçı sonrası açıklamalar Yalçın'dan G.Birliği - Beşiktaş maçı sonrası açıklamalar 15.02.2021
Beşiktaş savunmada sıkıntılı Beşiktaş savunmada sıkıntılı 13.02.2021
Sergen Yalçın'ın sözleşmesi uzatılacak mı? Sergen Yalçın'ın sözleşmesi uzatılacak mı? 13.02.2021
Flaş Cenk yorumu! O sorunu çözecektir Flaş Cenk yorumu! "O sorunu çözecektir" 13.02.2021
Montero 2-3 hafta sahalardan uzak kalacak Montero 2-3 hafta sahalardan uzak kalacak 12.02.2021
Cenk için flaş sözler! Başarılı olabileceğini sanmıyorum Cenk için flaş sözler! "Başarılı olabileceğini sanmıyorum" 12.02.2021
İşte Konyaspor-Beşiktaş maçının muhtemel 11'leri İşte Konyaspor-Beşiktaş maçının muhtemel 11'leri 11.02.2021
Beşiktaş Kartal Pençesi'ni tanıttı Beşiktaş Kartal Pençesi'ni tanıttı 10.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray'a bir transfer çalımı daha! Emre Belözoğlu devreye girdi
Alanyaspor-Galatasaray maçı sonrası o isme büyük övgü! "Ustalığını konuşturdu"
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan transferde ses getirecek harekat! Hakan Çalhanoğlu...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray istedi Fenerbahçe alıyor! Sezon sonunda o yıldız...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da flaş Belhanda gelişmesi! Ezeli rakibe gidiyor
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan sürpriz transfer hamlesi! Yıldız isim gidiyor yerine...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör