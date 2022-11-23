Son dönemde yaşanan zamların ardından PC oyuncuları Steam'e kızgındı. Bilgisayar oyuncuları tarafından en çok tercih edilen Steam'de sonbahar indirimleri özellikle ülkemizdeki oyunseverleri heyecanlandırdı.
İşte Steam indirimlerinde dikkatlerden kaçmaması gereken oyunlar...
|Cyberpunk 2077
|249,00 TL
|124,50 TL
|EA SPORTS FIFA 23
|699,99 TL
|419,99 TL
|God Of War
|329,00 TL
|249,75 TL
|Red Dead Redemption II
|299,00 TL
|98,67 TL
|Sea of Thieves
|61,00 TL
|30,50 TL
|Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
|499,00 TL
|374,25 TL
|Hunt: Showdown
|109,00 TL
|43,60 TL
|Rust
|308,00 TL
|206,36 TL
|Days Gone
|329,00 TL
|131,60 TL
|Arma 3
|169,00 TL
|42,25 TL
|Mound & Blade 2: Bannerlord
|349,99 TL
|279,99 TL
|Mound & Blade: Warband
|89,99 TL
|22,49 TL
|V Rising
|32,00 TL
|25,60 TL
|Ghost Watchers
|25,00 TL
|20,00 TL
|Back 4 Blood
|249,00 TL
|82,17 TL
|Grounded
|269,00 TL
|201,75 TL
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|61,00 TL
|15,25 TL
|Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
|56,25 TL
|19,68 TL
|Dead by Daylight
|99,99 TL
|39,60 TL
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
|89,00 TL
|35,60 TL
|Crysis 3 Remastered
|59,00 TL
|44,25 TL
|Stray
|160,00 TL
|128,00 TL
|Valheim
|100,00 TL
|70,00 TL
|Black Desert
|19,00 TL
|1,90 TL
|Stardew Valley
|24,00 TL
|19,20 TL
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|349,00 TL
|174,50 TL
|Euro Truck Simulator 2
|149,00 TL
|37,25 TL
|Left 4 Dead 2
|105,00 TL
|10,50 TL
|7 Days to Die
|39,00 TL
|11,70 TL
|SCUM
|57,00 TL
|28,50 TL
|DEVOUR
|10,50 TL
|8,40 TL
|Resident Evil
|202,50 TL
|50,62 TL
|Resident Evil Village
|260,00 TL
|201,75 TL
|Resident Evil Relevations 2
|12,00 TL
|1,56 TL
|Resident Evil 2
|403,50 TL
|100,87 TL
|Resident Evil 3
|403,50 TL
|100,87 TL
|Resident Evil 4
|55,50 TL
|13,87 TL
|Resident Evil 5
|202,50 TL
|50,62 TL
|Resident Evil 6
|298,50 TL
|74,62 TL
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|202,50 TL
|81,00 TL
|Squad
|79,99 TL
|59,99 TL
|Battlefield 1
|279,99 TL
|33,59 TL
|Battlefield 3
|279,99 TL
|55,99 TL
|Battlefield 4
|279,99 TL
|33,59 TL
|Battlefield 2042
|599,99 TL
|197,99 TL
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|102,00 TL
|15,30 TL