01 Nisan 2021, Perşembe

Trabzonspor Sivasspor maçına hazırlanıyor!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Trabzonspor'da yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktaradı. Sel, "Trabzonspor'da Abdülkadir Ömür ve Trondsen'in son durumları iyiye gidiyor. Abdülkadir Ömür ise milli arada oldukça iyi çalışarak teknik heyeti çok memnun etti." dedi. (TS spor haberleri)
01.04.2021
