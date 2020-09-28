28 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor galibiyet hasretine son verdi

Yeni Malatyaspor'u 3-1 yenen Trabzonspor, iç sahada galibiyet hasretine son verdi. Bordo-mavililer, salgın sürecinde seyircisinden yoksun oynadığı maçlarda ilk kez kazandı.
28.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor galibiyet hasretine son verdi Trabzonspor galibiyet hasretine son verdi 28.09.2020
Şampiyonluğun en büyük adaylarından biriyiz "Şampiyonluğun en büyük adaylarından biriyiz" 27.09.2020
İlk yarıdaki oyunumuzdan çok memnunum "İlk yarıdaki oyunumuzdan çok memnunum" 26.09.2020
Trondsen'in sözleşmesini dondurabiliriz "Trondsen'in sözleşmesini dondurabiliriz" 26.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor ilk galibiyetini almak istiyor Trabzonspor ilk galibiyetini almak istiyor 26.09.2020
Önemli bir transfer yaptık "Önemli bir transfer yaptık" 26.09.2020
Fousseni Diabate resmen Trabzonspor'da Fousseni Diabate resmen Trabzonspor'da 25.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da Vitor Hugo transferinde son durum ne? Trabzonspor'da Vitor Hugo transferinde son durum ne? 24.09.2020
Diabate'nin uçağı İstanbul'a indi Diabate'nin uçağı İstanbul'a indi 24.09.2020
Vitor Hugo'da işlem tamam Vitor Hugo'da işlem tamam 24.09.2020
Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor'da Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor'da 24.09.2020
Bu benim için yeni bir meydan okuma "Bu benim için yeni bir meydan okuma" 23.09.2020
Trabzonspor'a Oumar Niasse önerisi Trabzonspor'a Oumar Niasse önerisi 23.09.2020
Alexander Sörloth resmen Leipzig'de Alexander Sörloth resmen Leipzig'de 23.09.2020
Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor yolunda Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor yolunda 23.09.2020
Alexander Sörloth böyle veda etti Alexander Sörloth böyle veda etti 22.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

SON DAKİKA: Başakşehir'den flaş Visca kararı! Transfer...
Son dakika: Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derbisini Tuncay Şanlı ve Tümer Metin değerlendirdi! "Sahada kayboldular"
Son dakika: Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derbisinde Cimbom direkten döndü! Hükmen mağlubiyet...
Erol Bulut Galatasaray derbisi sonrası neşteri vurdu! 4 ayrılık kapıda
Galatasaray'dan orta sahaya dev transfer! Radamel Falcao'nun vatandaşı...
Spor yazarları Konyaspor-Beşiktaş karşılaşmasını değerlendirdi
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör