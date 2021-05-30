30 Mayıs 2021, Pazar

A Milli Takım'ın yıldız ismi Merih Demiral'dan samimi itiraf! "3. Lig'den Juventus'a..."

Son dakika spor haberleri: A Milli Takım'ın Antalya kampında milli futbolcu Merih Demiral açıklamalarda bulundu. Demiral, "3. Lig'den Juventus'a gelmek bambaşka bir duygu. Ronaldo ile sürekli konuşuyoruz. Çok şakalaşmalar oluyor takımda. Ronaldo çok Türkçe kelime öğrenmek istiyor. 'Haydi söyle' şarkısını söyledim çok beğendiler." dedi.
30.05.2021
