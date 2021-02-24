24 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba

Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'in gözü Feghouli'de! Ne zaman oynayacak?

Son dakika spor haberleri: A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan Galatasaray'daki son gelişmeleri 'Spor Gündemi' programında değerlendirdi. Kaplan, "Galatasaray'da Feghouli'nin dönüşü ile birlikte Fatih Terim'in oyuncuya 10 numara pozisyonunda görev vermesi bekleniyor. " ifadelerinde bulundu. (GS spor haberleri)
24.02.2021
