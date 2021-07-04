04 Temmuz 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Galatasaray U19 2-0 Beşiktaş U19

U19 Gelişim Ligi Finalleri'nde Galatasaray, 13. dakikada Eren Aydın'ın attığı golle Beşiktaş karşısında skoru 2-0'a getirdi.
04.07.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Galatasaray U19 2-0 Beşiktaş U19 GOL | Galatasaray U19 2-0 Beşiktaş U19 04.07.2021
GOL | Galatasaray U19 1-0 Beşiktaş U19 GOL | Galatasaray U19 1-0 Beşiktaş U19 04.07.2021
GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-6 Fenerbahçe U19 GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-6 Fenerbahçe U19 04.07.2021
GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-5 Fenerbahçe U19 GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-5 Fenerbahçe U19 04.07.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-4 Fenerbahçe U19 GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-4 Fenerbahçe U19 04.07.2021
GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-3 Fenerbahçe U19 GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-3 Fenerbahçe U19 04.07.2021
GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-2 Fenerbahçe U19 GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-2 Fenerbahçe U19 04.07.2021
GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-1 Fenerbahçe U19 GOL | Başakşehir U19 0-1 Fenerbahçe U19 04.07.2021
Bakan Kasapoğlu İzmir'e yapılan spor yatırımlarıyla ilgili konuştu! Bakan Kasapoğlu İzmir'e yapılan spor yatırımlarıyla ilgili konuştu! 03.07.2021
Bakan Varank milli sporcuyla bilek güreşi yaptı! Bakan Varank milli sporcuyla bilek güreşi yaptı! 02.07.2021
Şoray Uzun'dan güldüren Erman Toroğlu taklidi! Şoray Uzun'dan güldüren Erman Toroğlu taklidi! 01.07.2021
Milli Jimnastikçi Ferhat Arıcan A Spor'a konuştu! Milli Jimnastikçi Ferhat Arıcan A Spor'a konuştu! 27.06.2021
Fransa'da şok kaza! Açılan pankart sonrası... Fransa'da şok kaza! Açılan pankart sonrası... 27.06.2021
95. Gazi Koşusu'nda kazanan belli oldu! 95. Gazi Koşusu'nda kazanan belli oldu! 26.06.2021
Bakan Kasapoğlu'dan Tokyo 2020 açıklaması! Bakan Kasapoğlu'dan Tokyo 2020 açıklaması! 23.06.2021
Bursaspor Mustafa Er ile sözleşme uzattı! Bursaspor Mustafa Er ile sözleşme uzattı! 22.06.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim kararını verdi! Bir dönem sona eriyor
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de sürpriz ayrılık! Yıldız ismin bileti kesildi
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık rüzgarı esiyor! 11 ismin bileti kesildi...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Menajerinden Fenerbahçe'ye flaş teklif! Yıldız forvet Süper Lig'e dönüyor
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe transferde atağa kalktı! Aurelio Buta bombası... (FB haberleri)
Son dakika spor haberi: EURO 2020'ye veda etti! Fenerbahçe transfer için harekete geçti
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör