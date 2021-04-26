26 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Avrupa Şampiyonu Ferhat Arıcan A Spor'a konuştu: Bu başarıdan dolayı çok gururluyum

Son dakika spor haberleri: Avrupa Şampiyonu Milli Jimnastikçi Ferhat Arıcan A Spor'da Ana Haber programına bağlanarak duygu ve düşüncelerini anlattı.
26.04.2021
