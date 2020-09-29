29 Eylül 2020, Salı

Son dakika | Beşiktaş'ta Josef de Souza'nın lisansı çıkartıldı

Beşiktaş, yeni transferi Josef de Souza'nın lisansını çıkardı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
29.09.2020
