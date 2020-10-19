19 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın kurguyu değiştiriyor

Beşiktaş Teknik Direktörü Sergen Yalçın, Yukatel Denizlispor karşılaşmasında savunma ve orta saha kurgusunda değişiklik yapmayı planlıyor.
19.10.2020
