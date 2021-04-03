03 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Köln

Bundesliga'nın 27. haftasında Wolfsburg, 69. dakikada Brekalo'nun attığı golle Köln karşısında skoru 1-0’a getirdi.
03.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Köln GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Köln 03.04.2021
GOL | FC Köln 2-2 Borussia Dortmund GOL | FC Köln 2-2 Borussia Dortmund 20.03.2021
GOL | FC Köln 2-1 Borussia Dortmund GOL | FC Köln 2-1 Borussia Dortmund 20.03.2021
GOL | FC Köln 1-1 Borussia Dortmund GOL | FC Köln 1-1 Borussia Dortmund 20.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
GOL | FC Köln 0-1 Borussia Dortmund GOL | FC Köln 0-1 Borussia Dortmund 20.03.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 5 - 0 Schalke 04 GOL | Wolfsburg 5 - 0 Schalke 04 13.03.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 4 - 0 Schalke 04 GOL | Wolfsburg 4 - 0 Schalke 04 13.03.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 3 - 0 Schalke 04 GOL | Wolfsburg 3 - 0 Schalke 04 13.03.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 2-0 Schalke 04 GOL | Wolfsburg 2-0 Schalke 04 13.03.2021
GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Schalke 04 GOL | Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Schalke 04 13.03.2021
GOL | Freiburg 0-3 RB Leipzig GOL | Freiburg 0-3 RB Leipzig 06.03.2021
GOL | Freiburg 0-2 RB Leipzig GOL | Freiburg 0-2 RB Leipzig 06.03.2021
GOL | Freiburg 0-1 RB Leipzig GOL | Freiburg 0-1 RB Leipzig 06.03.2021
GOL | B. Dortmund 3 - 0 A. Bielefeld GOL | B. Dortmund 3 - 0 A. Bielefeld 27.02.2021
GOL | Dortmund 2 - 0 Bielefeld GOL | Dortmund 2 - 0 Bielefeld 27.02.2021
GOL | Dortmund 1 - 0 Bielefeld GOL | Dortmund 1 - 0 Bielefeld 27.02.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 32. hafta)
Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'dan beklenmedik transfer! Sezon sonunda Aslan olacak
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Fatih Terim'den Ümit Milli Takım'ın genç yıldızı için telefon! Transfer...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fiorentina'dan Fatih Terim'e sürpriz teklif! | GS haberleri
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'dan milli takıma destek! Türkiye-Letonya maçını tribünden takip etti
Galatasaray'da Radamel Falcao'nun yeni takımını duyurdular! Sezon sonunda...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör