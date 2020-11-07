07 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi

GOL | Stuttgart 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 7. haftasında Eintracht Frankfurt, 75. dakikada David Abraham'ın attığı golle Stuttgart karşısında skoru 2-2'ye getirdi.
07.11.2020
