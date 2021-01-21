21 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

GOL | RB Leipzig 1-0 Union Berlin

Bundesliga'nın 17. haftasında RB Leipzig, 70. dakikada Emil Forsberg'in attığı golle Union Berlin karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.
21.01.2021
