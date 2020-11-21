21 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi

GOL | M'gladbach 1-0 Augsburg

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 8. hafta karşılaşmasında M'gladbach ile Augsburg karşı karşıya geliyor. Ev sahibi takım 4. dakikada Florian'ın golü ile 1-0 öne geçti.
21.11.2020
