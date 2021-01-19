19 Ocak 2021, Salı

GOL | Hertha Berlin 0-1 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga'nın 17. haftasında Hoffenheim, 33. dakikada Sebastian Rudy'nin attığı golle Hertha Berlin karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.
19.01.2021
