16 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Barcelonalı yıldız Miralem Pjanic'ten Türkçe replik!

Barcelona'nın yıldız futbolcusu Miralem Pjanic, bir filmde geçen "Hedef ben miyim Tayfun?" repliğini tekrarladı. 30 yaşındaki Boşnak yıldızın o anları sosyal medyada büyük beğeni topladı.
16.09.2020
