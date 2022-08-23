Bilgisayar oyuncularının sıklıkla tercih ettiği platformlardan Steam, geçtiğimiz haftanın en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı.
Haftanın zirvesinde Valve'nin oyun konsolu Steam Deck yer alırken, ikinci sırada ise Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered yer aldı. Listede 3. sırayı ise Cult of the Lamb kaptı.
İşte Steam'de haftanın en çok satan oyunları:
STEAM'DE HAFTANIN EN ÇOK SATAN OYUNLARI (15-21 AĞUSTOS)
1- Steam Deck
2- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
3- Cult of the Lamb
4- Farthest Frontier
5- Stray
6- FIFA 23
7- ELDEN RING
8- Ready or Not
9- Valve Index VR Kit
10- CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade (Paket)