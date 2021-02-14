14 Şubat 2021, Pazar

Trabzonspor'a büyük övgü! "Şampiyonluk yarışında adı bile yeter"

Süper Lig'in 25. haftasında Trabzonspor sahasında Gaziantep FK ile karşılaştı ve mücadeleden 1-0 galibiyetle ayrıldı. Bu maçı değerlendiren A Spor yorumcusu Turgay Demir, "Trabzonspor'un adı bile şampiyonluk yarışı içinde olmaya yeter" ifadelerini kullandı. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (Ts spor haberi)
14.02.2021
