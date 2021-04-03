03 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

Batuhan Karadeniz'den transfer itirafı! "Trabzonspor tesislerine..."

Son dakika spor haberleri: TFF 2. Lig ekiplerinden Hekimoğlu Trabzonspor forması giyen Batuhan Karadeniz çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Karadeniz, "Keşke 10 dakika uzaklıktaki Trabzonspor tesislerine şu anki olgunlukla girebilseydim. Geriye dönüp baktığımda artık ayaklarım yere daha sağlam basıyor. Hedeflerime gün geçtikçe yaklaşıyorum. İnşallah tekrar Süper Lig'de oynama fırsatım olur." dedi. (TS spor haberleri)
