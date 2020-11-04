04 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba

Solskjaer: İyi oynamamız halinde 3 puanla döneceğimize inanıyorum

Manchester United'ın teknik direktörü Solskjaer, iyi oynamaları halinde evlerine 3 puanla döneceklerini inandıklarını söyledi.
04.11.2020
