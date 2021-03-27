27 Mart 2021, Cumartesi

Son dakika spor haberi: Başkan Erdoğan Norveç - Türkiye maçının ardından oyuncuları tebrik etti! İşte o anlar...

2022 Dünya Kupası Elemeleri G Grubu ikinci maçında A Milli Takım, Norveç'i 3-0 mağlup etti. Mücadelenin ardından Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, oyuncuları telefonla arayarak tebrik etti. İşte o anlar... | Son dakika spor haberleri
27.03.2021
