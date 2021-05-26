26 Mayıs 2021, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

A Milli Takım Azerbaycan maçına hazır!

2020 Avrupa Şampiyonası (EURO 2020) öncesinde çalışmalarını sürdüren A Milli Takım, Azerbaycan ile oynayacağı hazırlık maçının çalışmalarını tamamladı. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
26.05.2021
