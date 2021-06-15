15 Haziran 2021, Salı

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaraylı Oğulcan Çağlayan'dan Selçuk İnan sözleri! "Fatih Terim ile birlikte..."

Son dakika spor haberleri: Yeni sezon çalışmalarına Selçuk İnan yönetiminde başlayan Galatasaray'da sağlık kontrolleri devam ediyor. Sarı-kırmızılılarda Oğulcan Çağlayan açıklamalarda bulundu. Çağlayan, "Çalışmalarımıza Selçuk hocamızla başladık. Kendisi zaten Fatih Terim ile birlikte takımın içinde yer aldığı için gayet iyi bir başlangıç yaptık." dedi.
15.06.2021
