08 Haziran 2021, Salı

Son dakika spor haberi: Gedson Fernandes'te flaş gelişme! "Fatih Terim takımın başında kalırsa..."

Galatasaray ile kiralık olan sözleşmesi sona eren Gedson Fernandes'in gelecek sezonda hangi takımın formasını giyeceği merak konusu. A Spor yorumcularından Savaş Çorlu Portekizli oyuncu için, "30 milyon Euro civarı olan satın alma opsiyonu 10-11 milyon Euro'ya düştü. Başkanlık seçiminden sonra Fatih Terim takımın başında olursa yeniden kiralamak için Galatasaray ön plana çıkabilir" ifadelerini kullandı. İşte o sözler... | Son dakika spor haberi (GS haberleri)
08.06.2021
