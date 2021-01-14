14 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'da Feghouli sevinci! Beşiktaş derbisinde...

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda Yeni Malatyaspor'u eleyerek çeyrek finale yükselen Galatasaray'da gözler Beşiktaş derbisine çevrildi. Galatasaray'da sakatlığı bulunan Feghouli, Beşiktaş derbisi öncesi sahalara dönebilecek duruma geldi. İşte detaylar...
14.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Galatasaray'da Feghouli sevinci! Beşiktaş derbisinde... Galatasaray'da Feghouli sevinci! Beşiktaş derbisinde... 14.01.2021
Galatasaray'da neler oluyor? Galatasaray'da neler oluyor? 14.01.2021
G.Saray'da Terim olduğu sürece yönetim hep ikinci planda kalır "G.Saray'da Terim olduğu sürece yönetim hep ikinci planda kalır" 14.01.2021
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Ortada bir yanlışlık var Canlı yayında duyurdu! "Ortada bir yanlışlık var" 13.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fatih Terim'in açıklaması üzerine flaş sözler! Fatih Terim'in açıklaması üzerine flaş sözler! 13.01.2021
Fatih Terim net bir mesaj verdi "Fatih Terim net bir mesaj verdi" 13.01.2021
Canlı yayında flaş sözler! Cengiz tekrar seçilirse Terim... Canlı yayında flaş sözler! "Cengiz tekrar seçilirse Terim..." 13.01.2021
Başakşehir'den flaş takas teklifi! İrfan Can Kahveci... Başakşehir'den flaş takas teklifi! İrfan Can Kahveci... 12.01.2021
Henry Onyekuru yeniden Galatasaray'da Henry Onyekuru yeniden Galatasaray'da 11.01.2021
Mustafa Cengiz'den Ali Koç'a sert yanıt Mustafa Cengiz'den Ali Koç'a sert yanıt 11.01.2021
Galatasaray Malatya'ya gitti Galatasaray Malatya'ya gitti 11.01.2021
İtalyan devi İrfan Can için devreye girdi İtalyan devi İrfan Can için devreye girdi 11.01.2021
G.Saray İrfan Can Kahveci'yi almak istiyorsa... "G.Saray İrfan Can Kahveci'yi almak istiyorsa..." 10.01.2021
Toroğlu o pozisyonu yorumladı! Net kırmızı kart Toroğlu o pozisyonu yorumladı! "Net kırmızı kart" 09.01.2021
Erman Toroğlu: Kimse bunu bilerek yapmaz Erman Toroğlu: Kimse bunu bilerek yapmaz 09.01.2021
Terim: İrfan Can, Visca, Onyekuru'yu istiyoruz Terim: İrfan Can, Visca, Onyekuru'yu istiyoruz 09.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Oyundan alınınca bunu yaptı! Transferde kriz ve G.Saray...
Mesut Özil Fenerbahçe'ye transfer olmak için Arsenal'den alacaklarını bırakacak!
Usta yazarlardan flaş Beşiktaş - Rizespor maçı değerlendirmesi! "O formda değilse..."
Ünlü gazeteci duyurdu! Fenerbahçe'nin stoperi Milan'dan
Emre Belözoğlu'dan Mesut Özil açıklaması! "Kulübüyle görüşme süreci bitince..."
Göksel Gümüşdağ'dan İrfan Can Kahveci açıklaması! Galatasaray...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör