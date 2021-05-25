25 Mayıs 2021, Salı

Son dakika spor haberleri: Zeki Uzundurukan: Fenerbahçe Lille Teknik Direktörü Galtier ile görüşüyor

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de yeni sezon öncesi en çok merak edilen konuların başında gelen teknik direktör belirsizliği öncesi A Spor yorumcusu ve Fotomaç Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni Zeki Uzundurukan'dan flaş açıklama geldi. Uzundurukan, "Fenerbahçe teknik direktör konusunda Lille Teknik Direktörü Galtier ile görüşüyor." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
25.05.2021
