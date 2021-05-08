08 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi

Son dakika spor haberi: Gözü Başkent'te kulağı Seyrantepe'de!

Spor Toto Süper Lig'de Ankaragücü deplasmanına çıkacak olan Fenerbahçe'deki son durumu A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. Kul, sarı lacivertlilerin bir kulağının Galatasaray - Beşiktaş maçında olacağını ifade etti. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri
08.05.2021
