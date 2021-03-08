08 Mart 2021, Pazartesi

Konyaspor-Fenerbahçe maçı sonrası Erol Bulut: Futbolcularımı bıraksınlar beni eleştirsinler

Son dakika spor haberleri: Spor Toto Süper Lig'de Konyaspor'u 3-0 mağlup eden Fenerbahçe'de, teknik direktör Erol Bulut açıklamalarda bulundu. Bulut, "Zor bir deplasmanda rahat bir galibiyet aldık. Futbolcularımı bıraksınlar beni eleştirsinler." dedi. (FB spor haberleri)
08.03.2021
