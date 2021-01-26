26 Ocak 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe'nin İrfan Can teklifi belli oldu!

Süper Lig devlerinin gündeminde olan İrfan Can Kahveci konusunda flaş bir gelişme yaşandı. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. Kul, "Fenerbahçe'nin teklifi 8 milyon Euro + Deniz Türüç olacak" dedi.
26.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Canlı yayında açıkladı! F.Bahçe'nin İrfan Can teklifi belli oldu Canlı yayında açıkladı! F.Bahçe'nin İrfan Can teklifi belli oldu 26.01.2021
Canlı yayında flaş yorum! Fenerbahçe 10 gol atmalıydı Canlı yayında flaş yorum! "Fenerbahçe 10 gol atmalıydı" 26.01.2021
Burak Yılmaz'a flaş sözler! Saçma sapan... Burak Yılmaz'a flaş sözler! "Saçma sapan..." 26.01.2021
Flaş İrfan Can sözleri! Fenerbahçe birkaç adım önde... Flaş İrfan Can sözleri! "Fenerbahçe birkaç adım önde..." 26.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Mesut Özil G.Saray derbisinde oynayacak mı? Mesut Özil G.Saray derbisinde oynayacak mı? 25.01.2021
Canlı yayında flaş yorum! Kimsenin yapmadığı fedakarlık Canlı yayında flaş yorum! "Kimsenin yapmadığı fedakarlık" 25.01.2021
F.Bahçe mi, G.Saray mı? İrfan Can'ın gitmek istediği takımı açıkladı F.Bahçe mi, G.Saray mı? İrfan Can'ın gitmek istediği takımı açıkladı 25.01.2021
F.Bahçe İrfan Can için teklif yapacak! İşte detaylar F.Bahçe İrfan Can için teklif yapacak! İşte detaylar 25.01.2021
Fenerbahçe İrfan Can Kahveci için devrede! Fenerbahçe İrfan Can Kahveci için devrede! 25.01.2021
F.Bahçe'den Özil'e Yuvaya hoş geldin sürprizi F.Bahçe'den Özil'e "Yuvaya hoş geldin" sürprizi 24.01.2021
Toroğlu'dan Özil için flaş yorum! Hayatında görmediği... Toroğlu'dan Özil için flaş yorum! "Hayatında görmediği..." 24.01.2021
Mesut Özil ilk antrenmanına çıktı! İşte o görüntüler Mesut Özil ilk antrenmanına çıktı! İşte o görüntüler 24.01.2021
Fenerbahçe Mesut Özil'i bu videoyla açıkladı! Fenerbahçe Mesut Özil'i bu videoyla açıkladı! 24.01.2021
Fenerbahçe Mesut Özil'i KAP'a bildirdi! Fenerbahçe Mesut Özil'i KAP'a bildirdi! 24.01.2021
Mert Nobre'den Mesut Özil yorumu! Mert Nobre'den Mesut Özil yorumu! 24.01.2021
Erol Bulut'tan A Spor'a özel röportaj Erol Bulut'tan A Spor'a özel röportaj 24.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fatih Terim o isimlerin biletini kesti! Galatasaray'da 5 ayrılık
Fenerbahçe'nin tepkisinin ardından yayıncı kuruluştan flaş hamle!
Fenerbahçe transferde zora girdi! Fransızlar devrede
Galatasaray transferde gaza basacak! O isimler arka arkaya geliyor...
Eski hocası Salih Uçan'ın yeni takımını açıkladı! Beşiktaş ve Galatasaray...
Usta yazardan Fenerbahçe - Kayserispor maçı ardından flaş yorum!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör